The Government has announced this Tuesday the dismissal of the general director of Public Function, Marta Martorell, after the fiasco of the oppositions this weekend. With this dismissal, the Generalitat seeks to stop the crisis unleashed after, last Saturday, hundreds of irregularities were reported in the selection process to which 13,600 temporary workers were summoned to apply for 1,800 civil servant positions. The Executive of Pere Aragonès hopes to agree with the unions which tests of the 72 held have to be repeated and which not, taking into account the information and complaints received in a mailbox opened by the Department of the Presidency which will be active until Friday. The spokesperson for the Generalitat, Patrícia Plaja, has justified the termination due to failures in the “monitoring and control” of the testing device, which was approved by Martorell’s predecessor, Alícia Corral, and whose hiring began when Junts was still at the head of the Public Function in the Catalan Government.

The Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, already announced on Sunday that the Generalitat will repeat the examinations of oppositions of the stabilization process of temporary public employment in the Administration. How this announcement will be made will be known after the Public Function analyzes the complaints presented by those affected – they have a deadline to do so until next Friday, via telematics – and there is a meeting with the unions. Until now, the Government insisted that everything stemmed from a “flagrant non-compliance” by the contractor -Cegos- but the pressure has been so great that last Monday it was decided to dismiss Martorell, former ERC mayor in Tiana (Barcelona) and who arrived to the position in the Generalitat after she was dismounted by a motion of no confidence in the consistory agreed between Junts per Tiana and PSC, last January.

The Consell Executiu has agreed on Tuesday the appointment of a substitute, as it has advanced now. The new person in charge of that portfolio and of piloting the new process is the until now deputy general director of analysis and strategic planning of the Presidency, Ana María Molina. Plaja has not wanted to close the depuration of responsibilities within the Generalitat, although she has assured that Vilagrà’s is ruled out. All eyes are now on the hierarchical superior of Martorell until today, Alícia Corral, one of the few senior executive positions who, while in a Junts portfolio, continued in the monocolor ERC Government. Corral held the position that Martorell has now had to leave until last October 25 and it was she who carried out the contracting and awarding process to Cegos.

Plaja has insisted that, unlike other processes, many of the officials who volunteer for the logistics of this process also opted for a position and that this had been one of the reasons for seeking outsourcing. The process, he has remarked, was complicated because it involved 72 different tests and a total of 13,600 interims were presented in the four demarcations of Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Girona and Lleida. At the moment, the legal services are looking for formulas so that Cegos can answer for the case. The company, which has not yet wanted to explain its version of events, won a contract of 1.4 million euros last summer for the tests to be carried out between 2022 and 2024. In 2016, it was also commissioned to organize tests in the Madrid Metro, controversial because the exam was on the internet before it was held. The range of anomalies detected includes the following: delays of at least two hours in starting the tests, a group that could not do them after waiting seven hours, sheets in which anonymity was not guaranteed, or subcontracted personnel without training to serve the interns.

The PSC emphasizes that the dismissed general director was not in the Government when the oppositions were awarded to the subcontractor

The dismissal of the general director has not exactly calmed the opposition and particularly the budgetary partners of the Government. The PSC did not want to go into whether it considered the relief sufficient and has been summoned to listen to the explanations that Vilagrà will offer. All in all, Alicia Romero, socialist spokesperson, has insinuated that Martorell could be a scapegoat by recalling that she was appointed in January and that the preparation process for the oppositions was carried out in 2022. “I just want to focus on the fact that she did not was. We want to hear explanations before asking for other responsibilities ”, she affirmed, describing the accumulation of incidents as a “disaster”.

“Many explanations are needed. There is a lot of discomfort among the opponents who have suffered unworthy situations”, Romero said, showing his perplexity by stressing that the Barcelona City Council, for example, summoned 7,000 places to which 85,000 people applied without incidents being recorded, which did not happen either. when the universities call exams. “If you don’t know how to organize oppositions, you can’t run a country either.”

The commons have been more categorical and have pointed out that, from the outset, Martorell’s resignation was “the minimum”. Jéssica Albiach, president of the En Comú Podem parliamentary group, has indicated that the interims were victims of “nonsense” and that the only person responsible is the Government. “The resignation is the minimum, but with this the responsibility does not end. We will listen to what he says ”, she has affirmed. The formation of the left has warned of the risk of externalizing the opposition. “What happened shows that there are services that cannot be outsourced,” she concluded.

The CUP has also deplored the “organizational chaos” and has considered that these oppositions are “the tip of the iceberg” that reveals, in its opinion, the Government’s scant attachment to public services. Basha Changue, anti-capitalist deputy, has described as “inconsistency” that a contest is outsourced when it comes to the process of stabilization of interim personnel. “Neither the appearance nor the resignation are going to solve the policies of dismantling public services,” said Changue, who has pointed out the deficit in Catalonia in terms of public workers, being located at 4% when in Aragon and Madrid it is 6% and in Extremadura, 8% and temporary employment exceeds 25%. “We ask the counselor for responsibility: to rectify or leave,” she has settled.

