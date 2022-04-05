A championship sprint to be lived to the fullest, especially in the stands. With the end of the state of emergency, set for March 31st, the facilities will be able to accommodate spectators without capacity limits. The enthusiasm spreads among the supporters of the top group, made up of Milan, Napoli and Inter, and is facilitated by popular policies on the price of tickets. Above all the Rossoneri who, in addition to the primacy in Serie A, can also count on the increased turnout at the stadium after the 68,000 appearances recorded for the match against Bologna: 38837 spectators on average against Inter’s 38510. But in this case the counter-overtaking is in sight: almost 60 thousand appearances are expected for Inter-Verona, in the wake of the euphoria after the victory over Juventus and Milan’s draw with Bologna.