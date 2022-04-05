One of the most recognized sagas in the world of video games is that of tomb Raider. From its beginnings in psone we meet the adventures of Lara Croft and their searches for ancient treasures. For more than twenty years, the franchise remained in force with new installments and a recent reboot trilogy.

It’s been four years since we had the last adventure of Laura with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Fortunately, the company Crystal Dynamics has just announced that a new installment of the franchise is coming. Which could be the best looking of all, since it will use the new technology of Unreal Engine 5 For their develpment.

Tomb Raider will return and in Unreal Engine 5

On April 5, Epic Games announced the launch of its new graphics engine: the Unreal Engine 5. To match this, Crystal Dynamicsthose responsible for the franchise, tomb Raider, announced that they are already working on a new entry. This will use all the benefits of this new technology to take the saga to its next level.

The news came with a small video shared by the company’s official Twitter. Here they say they are very excited to be part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5 with which they will create a new tomb Raider. His goal with this one will be to deliver the excellent quality of cinematic action and adventure that fans of the saga expect and deserve.

No further details of this new adventure were given. tomb Raider nor when we could expect it on consoles. It is still unknown if she will be part of the reboot trilogy or follow the story of the originals. Although some clues of his 25th anniversary celebration they indicated that the next game would bridge the timelines. Did you mean this new title?

See a tomb Raider developed with Unreal Engine 5 it is something exciting. In the past we have already seen what this graphics engine is capable of with a awesome demo with the Matrix characters. We can’t wait to see the adventures and stunning settings that await Lara with this technology.

