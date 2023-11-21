According to One Take News (and World of Reel), Melissa Barrera has been “quietly fired” from ‘Scream VII’, in which she was supposed to reprise her role as Sam Carpenter. While the exact reason for the firing is unclear at this time, both reports mention that it may be related to Barrera’s comments on Instagram.

Last month, the actress took to Instagram to share a story in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict. In her story, Melissa Barrera She said that Palestine would be free and said that she was a woman born in Mexico and also from a colonial country. Since then, she has continued to support Palestine on social media.

What else is known about Melissa Barrera’s dismissal from ‘Scream VII’?

At this point, it’s unclear what the exact status of the next entry in the series will be. ‘Scream’. In addition to Barrera, the final two episodes also feature Jenna Ortega, Jasmine Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding, the four core members of Scream New Era.

However, due to Ortega’s huge rise in popularity, his role in the upcoming film also remains up in the air. After landing the starring role in the Netflix show on Wednesday, rumors began to circulate that Ortega would not appear in the upcoming ‘Scream’. Other reports subsequently refuted these claims and suggested that this was the case. However, neither Paramount nor Ortega have commented on the status of the film.

Official teaser for ‘Scream 7’

When is ‘Scream VII’ released?

Only a year passed from Craven’s original to the sequel, but between Scream 2 and Scream 3 we had to wait three years. Therefore, we can say that filming for the seventh season will begin in 2025, with the goal of premiering in 2026, when the main characters come of age, perhaps having already graduated from university.