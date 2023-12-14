Gieffina's words are making the rounds on the web: what she said

Greta Rossetti is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. The entrance of the former protagonist of Temptation Island in the most spied on house in Italy has definitely changed the dynamics of reality television. Over the last few hours, Gieffina has let herself go in a confession that is making the rounds on the web. Let's find out together what her words were.

Over the last few hours, Greta Rossetti's name has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The gieffina, chatting with her adventure companions, indulged in a rather unexpected confession. In detail, the ex-girlfriend of Mirko Brunetti she revealed that she had resorted to Botox on a very particular part of her body.

This is what was reported by the weekly 'Novella2000' regarding the confession by Greta:

In practice, Greta reported that she had Botox on her armpits last year. Letizia, next to her, asked her why. And she replied that in practice it is used to keep liquids from coming out, therefore not to sweat. But, as you explained, the sweat then comes out of your hands, in fact you often have sweaty hands.

And, continuing, the well-known newspaper then added:

She said it seemed like a good idea when she did it, but now she wouldn't do it again. However, it is nothing permanent, because, according to her, after two years the effect goes away.

It goes without saying that Gieffina's words aroused many reactions on social media. In fact, there are many who were surprised at what was revealed by the former protagonist of Temptation Island to the tenants of the Big Brother house.