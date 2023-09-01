













Yes, those who are known as the Evil Exes and who will give poor Scott so many headaches. The one who spoke about this topic was the creator of the original graphic novel, Bryan Lee O’Malley and it is worth paying attention to him.

In his comments he lets it be seen that he is a little dismayed at how little he says about these characters in his work.

So the Scott Pilgrim anime is going to remedy that situation. what he said was ‘I think my main regret that I’ve expressed about the books is that I didn’t get enough time to develop the Evil Exes’.

Certainly, all of them enter the scene but without much background to say.

To the above, O’Malley added “Especially after meeting the cast, it was like, ‘Oh, we should have more scenes with the evil ex-boyfriends.'”.

So those who want to see more of Ramona’s Evil Exes in the anime of Scott Pilgrim they will be pleased.

That means actors like Jason Schwartzman, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh and Mae Whitman will have more additional lines for their performances.

Get ready to battle love, life, and epic beats in the new Scott Pilgrim anime! The OG cast is back on November 17 and ready to rock with Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, BenDavid Grabinski, and the genius minds at Science SARU behind the animation magic pic.twitter.com/vV0o1RkhAV —Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2023

It is to be imagined that Bryan Lee O’Malley contributed to the anime story of Scott Pilgrim to expand the appearance of Ramona Flowers’ ex-boyfriends.

This animated adaptation is handled by Science SARU, a fairly capable Japanese studio that has several talented animators and other professionals.

As previously revealed, the anime premiere will be on November 17, 2023. You have to be a little patient.

