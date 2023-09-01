The realization of the Pan American Games 2027 in Barranquilla They are in suspense, since the organizing company, Panam Sports, granted two months to ratify the agreement or else the games will not take place.

A letter signed by Neven Ilic, from Panam Sportswarns that due to serious breaches, the Games could not be held at the venue that was granted some time ago.

Sad reality

The letter was addressed to the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoand the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Ciro Solanoand in it two months are given to solve the inconveniences.

The letter clarifies that “by virtue of section 76 of the contract with the host city, in relation to the serious breaches listed below, which must be fully complied with within a period of sixty (60) days from from the date of this notification.

And it adds: “In case of not fully complying, according to the aforementioned contract, Panam Sports, without prior notice, terminates the contract with the host city and the organization of the Barranquilla 2027 Pan American Games.”

On August 16, 2018, the mayor Alejandro Char announced that it would present the city’s candidacy to host the 2027 Games and Panam Sports confirmed the city as the main venue on June 16, 2021, but the timing of the jutas is not the best.

“For greater clarity, the deadline by which the breaches listed below must be fully complied with, is no later than October 29, 2023, which is within 60 days from today’s date (Thursday)” , specified Panam Sports.



Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sportconfirmed to TIME last June that the decision to hold the Pan American Games was in the hands of Gustavo Petro.

“We have to put everything in real terms. It is a country event and you have to think about all that. It is important. The President is the one who will make the decision,” Rodríguez said on that occasion.

