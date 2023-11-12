This video has a focus on Scott’s relationship with Ramona Flowers, and that is why the romance is on the surface.
Ramona is one of the most interesting characters in Bryan Lee O’Malley’s work and what is seen through this preview or others draws attention.
The idea is to represent Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in the same way it appears in O’Malley’s original graphic novel. That’s why the voice actress behind her is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who comes from the live-action film.
In charge of directing this anime is the Spanish animator Abel Góngora, who also directed the animated short TB-01 from the series Star Wars: Visions. Bryan Lee O’Malley participates and supervises the series.
O’Malley is also executive producer of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off alongside BenDavid Grabinski. Joseph Trapanese and the chiptune pop rock band Anamanaguchi also participate.
As for the animation, it is in charge of Science SARU; On the side of this studio, Eunyoung Choi also participates as a producer.
There is a great team behind the production of this animated adaptation, which promises to be faithful but will still include some new features.
Another highlight of the anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the cast of voice actors and actresses, which includes the following:
- Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers
- Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel
- Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells
- Chris Evans as Lucas Lee
- Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim
- Brie Larson as Envy Adams
- Alison Pill as Kim Pine
- Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers
- Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram
- Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves
- Johnny Simmons as Young Neil
- Mark Webber as Stephen Stills
- Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter
- Ellen Wong as Knives Chau
The premiere of the anime will take place on November 17, 2023 through Netflix. It is one of the most interesting proposals of the year.
