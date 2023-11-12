













This video has a focus on Scott’s relationship with Ramona Flowers, and that is why the romance is on the surface.

Ramona is one of the most interesting characters in Bryan Lee O’Malley’s work and what is seen through this preview or others draws attention.

The idea is to represent Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in the same way it appears in O’Malley’s original graphic novel. That’s why the voice actress behind her is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who comes from the live-action film.

In charge of directing this anime is the Spanish animator Abel Góngora, who also directed the animated short TB-01 from the series Star Wars: Visions. Bryan Lee O’Malley participates and supervises the series.

O’Malley is also executive producer of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off alongside BenDavid Grabinski. Joseph Trapanese and the chiptune pop rock band Anamanaguchi also participate.

As for the animation, it is in charge of Science SARU; On the side of this studio, Eunyoung Choi also participates as a producer.

There is a great team behind the production of this animated adaptation, which promises to be faithful but will still include some new features.

Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. 💑 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dV0O5Kzmao — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 11, 2023

Another highlight of the anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the cast of voice actors and actresses, which includes the following:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

The premiere of the anime will take place on November 17, 2023 through Netflix. It is one of the most interesting proposals of the year.

