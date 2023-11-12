We are in a time in which Marvel movies are in a certain decline, since since the launch of avengers edgame There has not been a truly relevant event that has made fans leave their seats with excitement. And although Spider-Man: No Way Home It achieved almost the same thing, the reality is that in the end it is a Sony product and not really Disney and all the rights it has with these heroes.

For this reason, the executives of disney have gotten to work with a possible secret weapon, given that they would already be recruiting the original actors of avengers as Robert Downey Jr. to return in some kind of crossover with the universe we know. And that could make some sense, since now they are betting on timelines and also alternate universes, something that we already saw with Spider-Man.

Of course, the return of characters like Iron Man and Black Widow It could not be something permanent, since in the universe we are seeing they have died giving their lives to obtain one of the infinity stones, as well as the snap with which Tony Stark destroyed the army of Thanos. That means, the multiverse must be involved for things to make any sense.

The films chosen for this work can be both AAvengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Warsspaces in which the most famous Marvel characters will have a great battle against the conqueror, the same one that has been forming its foundations in the series of Loki. Furthermore, another of its variants already appeared in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

These are just rumors, so in the end they could include versions of characters with other actors, well let’s not forget that in Dr Strange 2 we had another Captain Marvel that was not interpreted by Brie Larson.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: The truth is, I would like to see Tony Stark return, because he gave a comedic but serious touch to the MCU, so it wouldn’t hurt even if it were to see him in a single film. I bet that with his appearance the decline of Marvel will be saved, at least in terms of finances to end the universe once and for all and start it again with a totally new cast.