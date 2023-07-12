It’s like an iron is pressed on your head from heaven. This is how Jurgen Lieftink (57) from the Achterhoek describes the weather in Sardinia in recent days. It is sweltering hot on the Italian holiday island, and the end is nowhere in sight. “We are creeping towards 44 degrees next week, and maybe even warmer. That is really unprecedented.”
#Scorching #heat #holiday #island #Sardinia #leaving #couple #describes #iron
Animals | The cat attacked its owner – a rescue facility was needed at the scene
The cat's owner's legs were injured when the emergency services arrived. According to the fire chief, the owner did the...
Leave a Reply