It’s like an iron is pressed on your head from heaven. This is how Jurgen Lieftink (57) from the Achterhoek describes the weather in Sardinia in recent days. It is sweltering hot on the Italian holiday island, and the end is nowhere in sight. “We are creeping towards 44 degrees next week, and maybe even warmer. That is really unprecedented.”

#Scorching #heat #holiday #island #Sardinia #leaving #couple #describes #iron