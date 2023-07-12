The subject of the judicialization of the investigation folders initiated against the rector of the Autonomous University of SinaloaJesús Madueña Molina, continues to give a lot of topics to talk about.

Once again, the rector found out that he had an audience on Friday through the media because they had not even notified him. In addition, the initial hearing was scheduled very quickly for the formulation of charges against him and the general attorney of the uasRobespierre Lizárraga Otero, both said they were prepared to face the process.

For her part, the state attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, assured that there are enough elements to link the rector and the lawyer to the process This same Friday for the alleged crime of abuse of authority, based on evidence, he said, it will not remain. In case the hearing is held, many clothes will come out in the sun from both parties. And by the way the rector will come protected.

They couldn’t stand it even though they had made a kind of pact of silence not to talk about the legal process of Jesus Madueña, the deputies of Brunette They couldn’t keep quiet anymore and they threw a lot at him and also devastated the leader of the PASHector Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

The president of the Political Coordination Board, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, accompanied by José Manuel Luque Rojas, Sergio Mario Arredondo Salas, Ambrocio Chávez Chávez, Serapio Vargas Ramírez and Pedro Villegas Lobo defended himself by saying that he was not responsible for the drones that dropped flyers during the march for peace and harmony held last Friday.

The legislators agreed that the marches or the leafleting by the passistas and a part of the university community are going to intimidate those in charge of the justice institutions to stop the investigation files against the rector and some workers of the uas.

IN ADDITION TO the questions from members of the Advisory Council of the FGE, Coparmex, Do not mess with Our Daughters, Citizen Observatory of Mazatlan and Sinaloa Initiative on the little experience that Antonio Álvarez Armenta has to carry out the position as a prosecutor specialized in combating corruption, the PAS deputies also expressed this concern and even requested that the proposal for its ratification should be referred to the permanent commissions of Justice and Transparency, Anti-Corruption and Citizen Participation for analysis and appearance 31 deputies voted in favor of the prosecutor’s proposal Sara Bruna Quinonez.

The new prosecutor does not have it easy, since he has to catch up with extensive files, such as that of the former mayor of Culiacán Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, that of the former mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres and now those of the UAS officials.

Very unfortunate the way of addressing the issue of sexual orientation therapies by deputy Luis de la rock because in his very particular case he considers that they have worked in some cases.

Apparently he gave his opinion without really knowing what this type of procedure has caused in some children and adolescents. Very sad that she has said that the deputy Almendra Negrete already wants to convert all the deputies and society into trans. That’s not how you win votes, congressman.

