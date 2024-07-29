Scorching heat and record humidity continue to grip Italy. Today, Tuesday 30 July 2024, they therefore rise to 13 Italian cities with a red dot, the maximum alert level. From North to South, as the Ministry of Health reports in the bulletin on heat waves, the surge in temperatures colors two other provincial capitals orange, while there are 10 yellow dots.

Red and orange dot, today’s bulletin

Red dot and maximum alert level today in Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin.

Among the 27 provincial capitals monitored by the ministerial heat wave surveillance system, there are two orange dots (level 2) expected, in Catania and Viterbo, 10 yellow dots (Ancona, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice, Verona) and two green dots (Bari and Cagliari).

Tomorrow’s bulletin, the record-breaking cities drop to 12

For tomorrow, Wednesday 31 July, the number of cities with red warnings is expected to drop to 12: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Viterbo. Two orange warnings for Pescara and Verona. Ten yellow warnings (Ancona, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice); three green warnings (Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso).