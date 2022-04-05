A group of scientists designed a radio message with which they will give notice to all forms of life in space of the location of the Earth, ignoring Stephen Hawking’s warnings about contact with extraterrestrial life.

This message is an updated version of Arecibo, a transmission created in 1974 in which the purpose was to make contact with extraterrestrial life from the radio telescope of the same name in Puerto Rico, which was a simple extension of 1,679 bits with 73 lines of code, containing only 23 characters.

Among the information that was sent to space was a graphic representation of a human, as well as a simplified representation of the solar system, DNA, and the telescope itself where the transmission was sent from.

The new message that plans to be sent to space is the Beacon in The Galaxy (BITG), which contains simplified information from mathematics and human science. Likewise, cIt has information about the location of the Earth in the Solar System.

The BITG project aims to attract aliens to Earth | Source: NASA

Matthew Chong, in charge of this transmission, explained that:

“As an extension of the Arecibo message of 1974 and the Cosmic Call of 1999 and 2003, the BITG contains graphic information in images and alphabets to represent numbers, chemical elements, DNA, the Earth, the oceans, humanity, etc. through only numerical data”

This is the first time that the location of the Earth has been revealed explicitly, in data and coordinates. Although noor not a single contact of extraterrestrial life has been found, this is one of the biggest concerns of many scientists.

Stephen Hawking’s warnings about aliens

Throughout his career, Stephen Hawking was very clear about his deal in the search for extraterrestrial life. Despite his insistence on looking for the existence of aliens, his vision was never to make them reach Earth.

Everywhere Stephen Hawking Carried His Concerns | Source: Disney

Shortly before his death, at the launch of Breakthrough Listen in 2015, a spatial monitoring project through sounds, He was emphatic in not sending information that reveals sensitive data on human life.

For him, before making any contact that leads to extraterrestrial life towards us, it is necessary to make your intentions clear, since it is not known if they are hostile civilizations or not, such as humanity.