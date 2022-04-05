The tests of the Superbike at Aragon they ended with the first time set by six-time world champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) who was the only one to lap in 1’48 ”. Four manufacturers are in the top five and all five manufacturers are in the top ten. Rea improved again this afternoon with a 1’48.714 with which he preceded world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) by three tenths, 354 thousandths behind. Razgatlioglu yesterday worked on the electronics of his Yamaha YZF R1 and Rea also tried some new details on his Ninja.

Razgatlioglu did better than today Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who worked with his Panigale V4 R for the race weekend. The best time of the Spaniard was a 1’49.094 with which Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) got behind by two tenths, who tested some new features previously tested by the Pata Yamaha team. Fifth time for Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW), best BMW driver in 1’49.383 who, however, did not improve in the last session.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) is sixth in 1’49.831 and precedes a group of seven riders enclosed in three tenths. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) closes in seventh position just 32 thousandths behind the Lombard; the rider from Rimini tried the new swingarm on his Ducati Panigale V4 R. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) is the best Honda rider and just ahead of box mate Xavi Vierge. Lecuona in today’s second session crashed at turn 2. The rookie Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) closes the top ten thanks to his 1’50.086. Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) – today on the ground at turn 5 – is 11th and had the opportunity to test Pirelli’s new SCQ tire. The English rider was eight thousandths ahead of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).

Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) with his M 1000 RR set the 13th time despite the crash that occurred during the second session at turn 9. Behind him the other BMW driver Ilya Mikhalchik (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) who in the Aragon Round will take the place of the injured Michael van der Mark; his best time was a 1’50.498 just 52 thousandths behind Laverty. 15th place for rookie Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) in 1’50.656 less than two seconds behind Rea.

WSBK 2022 tests Aragon the top-10

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’48.714

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +0.354

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.380

4. Garrett Gerloff (GYRT GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +0.521

5. Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) +0.669

6. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +1.117

7. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1.149

8. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) +1.257

9. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) +1,296

10. Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) +1.372