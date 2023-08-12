Expeditions conducted between 2008 and 2017 were aimed at searching for animals known as “Promacorinus” or “Antarctic feathered stars”.

The researchers say that “Bromacorinus”, despite its similarity to other invertebrate ocean animals such as starfish and sea cucumbers, is distinguished by its large size and strange swimming style.

And “Promacorinus” can live at depths of up to 6,500 feet, knowing that scientists confirmed that they found 4 species of this object that had not been monitored before.

Researchers will analyze the DNA and biological composition of these organisms, in order to reveal more about their capabilities, according to the British Daily Mail.