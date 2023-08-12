Renowned Norwegian climber Kristin Harila has denied allegations that her team ran over an injured guide in an attempt to break a world record.

Mohammed Hassan had fallen from a ledge on K2, the world’s second highest mountain, part of the Karakoram range in the Himalayas, Pakistan.

Video posted on social media appears to show a group of climbers walking next to Hassan who reportedly died a few hours later.

Harila told the BBC that she and her team tried everything to help him in dangerous conditions.

“It’s a tragic accident. There’s a father, a son, a husband who lost his life that day on K2. I think it’s very sad that it ended this way,” he said.

The Norwegian was heading to the summit of K2 to break a new world record and become the fastest climber to reach all peaks over 8,000 meters.

What happened?

On the July 27 ascent, Hassan reportedly fell from an extremely narrow path known as a bottleneck.

Two climbers, Philip Flämig and Wilhelm Steindl, from Austria, posted images that appear to show people climbing on him. It is not clear what point in the incident the images show.

Both were also on the mountain that day, but their climb was canceled due to dangerous weather conditions and an avalanche. They had been filming a documentary about Steindl’s attempt to rise to the top.

Because their camera screen was small, they say they picked up on the details of what their drone captured the next day.

“We saw a man alive, lying in the bottleneck crossing. And people were running over him on the way to the summit. And there was no rescue mission,” Steindl told the BBC.

“I was really surprised. And very sad. I started to cry that people just walked by and there was no rescue mission.”

Hassan was being treated by one person “while everyone else” was heading towards the top in an “intense, fast and very competitive race to the top”, Flämig told Austria’s Der Standard outlet.

Harila denied the accusations that Hassan was left to die.

Speaking to the BBC’s The World Tonight programme, Harila said members of his team tried to help Hassan, but it was “not possible” to get him back down the narrow route which was crowded with other climbers.

He said that Hassan “was not part of our team.” He also clarified that he hadn’t seen him fall and hadn’t been left alone once the larger group realized he was injured.

Harila’s explanations

Harila suggested that there are open questions that the company that employed Hassan needs to answer, because the man appeared to have no oxygen supply or proper cold-weather clothing.

Hassan was part of a team of assistants that the company sends before the climbing group to secure the ropes.

“We tried to save it. We did everything we could for many hours. It’s a very narrow path. How are you going to climb, cross and transport [a una persona]? It’s not possible,” Harila said.

The Norwegian climber wrote in an Instagram post that she was walking when she saw the other team that Hassan was a part of, a few meters ahead, before the “tragic accident” happened.

Harila, who said she did not see exactly what happened, mentioned that no one was to blame for her death, adding that she had decided to come out and speak out to stop the spread of “misinformation and hate.”

“Hassan was hanging upside down from a rope between two ice anchors, with his harness on his knees, without proper clothing and his stomach exposed to the snow,” Harila said.

Harila’s team tried for an hour and a half to tie a rope to the guide and give him oxygen and hot water until “an avalanche broke out,” according to the climber.

Understanding that his team was safe, he said he thought more help was coming and decided to press on to avoid a bottleneck pileup.

According to Harila, his cameraman stayed behind to help until he himself ran out of oxygen. “Only when we went down did we see that Hassan had died and we were not in a position to bring his body down.”

Harila did not say if anyone was with Hassan while he was wounded, when his cameraman leaves him or when they passed his body as he descended.

K2, on the Pakistan-China border, has an elevation of 8,611 meters and is considered one of the most challenging and dangerous mountains to climb.

