Science questions for kids | If the world’s mining powers were combined, would Mount Everest be turned into flat land? If so, how long would it take?

Lauri Hiltunen, 11

Mt Leveling Everest using all possible mining forces would take about 600 years if machines suitable for mining hard rock were used.

Not all mining equipment would be suitable for mining the hard rock of a mountain. For example, mining machines used for digging coal and limestone could not be used.

In practice, the mining of Mount Everest would not be successful. Due to the use of maximum mining forces, no metals would be obtained during mining, and thus new mining machines could not be manufactured. In the end, the work would only be able to continue for a few years.

However, this would not be the biggest problem. The altitude and weather of the Mount Everest area, as well as the lack of melt water needed for mining, would prevent the use of mining machines at all.

The machines and the fuel they need could not be transported to the mountain, and the quarried stone could not be transported away. Leveling Mount Everest would also make no sense from an environmental point of view.

There would also not be enough money to implement the project, and it would be impossible to recruit and keep employees healthy. A significant number of the world’s most experienced mountain climbers have died or been injured in those conditions.

Mount Everest should be mined starting from the bottom and progressing to the top along the ring road that goes along the mountain. The road would always be moved inwards by the width of the road.

Pekka Tuisku

lecturer in geology and mineralogy

University of Oulu

Why are the colors different in a dream?

Emma Saloranta, 3

In the largest in some dreams the colors are apparently seen the same as when awake.

In one study, people were shown photographs immediately after waking up, of which all but one had been edited in such a way that, among other things, the shades or intensity of the colors had been changed.

Subjects were asked to choose from the pictures the one that most resembled the dream world in terms of its characteristics. Most often, a photo was chosen that had not been edited at all or only very little.

However, when asked about the colors of dreams, people have said that they sometimes saw a black-and-white dream or that the colors were stronger than normal.

To see colors when you are awake, you need cone cells located on the retina of the eye, which do not work in low light. In the dark, we see everything in black and white. Eyes are not needed when dreaming, but the colors can be black and white in the same way as when awake.

Our emotional states can also affect color perception. For example, blue and yellow colors may be perceived less when awake when sad.

It may be that in happy dreams the colors are perceived as brighter and more intense, and in sad dreams they are weaker or grayer.

Of course, other waking experiences also shape dreams. According to some surveys, for example, black-and-white dreams were seen more during the black-and-white media era, and more color dreams when color TV became common.

Katja Valli

associate professor of psychology

University of Turku

There is a lot to eat in an apple for a small caterpillar.

How can a worm make a hole in an apple if it has no teeth?

Magnus Sneck, 5

Worms not the ones that make holes in the apples, but the tiny butterfly larvae. Most often, it is the larvae of the apple borer and rowan berry moth.

The larva of the rowan moth is about half a centimeter long and reddish in color. The larva of the apple borer is about a centimeter long.

Caterpillars have strong jaws with small sharp-sided bumps, or a kind of teeth. With them, they are able to chew their way into the insides of apples.

The rowan berry moth caterpillar chews small holes in the apple, from which the fruit begins to soften and turn into a brownish mush. The caterpillar of the apple borer makes a hole in the apple, which twists a bit, but ends up in a seed pod.

The rowan moth larva turns into a cocoon by winter, and the apple moth caterpillar in spring, after which they develop into adult butterflies the following summer. If there is a big hole in the apple, it has not been butterfly larvae, but the hole has most often been pecked by a bird such as a blackbird.

Lauri Kaila

University researcher

Central Natural History Museum Luomus

Even on a rowan branch, the bird has to watch for dangers.

Why do flocks of thrushes eat rowan berries from the big rowan tree in our yard in order, from the top down?

Benjam Seppälä, 4

Is at least two reasons why thrushes often start eating rowan berries from the top down. The main reason is probably that the visibility is better when eating at the top, so you can observe potential predators better.

When you follow a thrush eating berries, notice that it quickly checks the safety of the environment after each berry. If nothing threatens the thrush, after about ten berries it will take a break and change places.

Another reason for starting from the top may be that lower down the berries are dangling at the end of the long branches, which makes it difficult to get the berry into the beak and slows down eating. When eating becomes difficult, there is less time to observe the environment, which in turn increases the risk of predation.

It is also possible that the nutritional value and taste of the berries in the mouth of the thrush is better in the upper parts of the rowan tree. The matter has apparently not been studied for rowan, but there are similar findings for apples, for example.

If the rowan tree is very small, the mites are unlikely to start feeding from the top. In rowan trees that are about four meters high, I have already observed feeding from the top downwards.

Esa Hohtola

Emeritus Professor of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

