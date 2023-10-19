On Sunday, October 22, Peronism will seek to stay in power and its presidential card for these elections is Sergio Massa. A 51-year-old lawyer by profession, who carries in his briefcase a political ups and downs that could take its toll on him. However, it is the last hope of the ruling party and Kirchnerism to prevent an extreme right (with Javier Milei) or a traditional right (with Patricia Bullrich) from burying them until further notice.

“A great time is coming for the country. I want all the Argentines on the boat,” said Sergio Massa in the Plaza del Congreso, in Buenos Aires, on September 29. A ship called Unión por la Patria, the Peronist coalition that is trying to stay in power in the general elections on October 22.

Massa, current Minister of Economy, is the ruling party’s card to confront an opposition strengthened by wear and tear and the bad image, not only of the current Government, but of Kirchnerism, after presiding over four of the five Governments in the last 20 years.

Without clear leadership to assume a candidacy, the Peronist coalition even changed its name and did so hours before the deadline to present alliances for the presidential elections.

It went from the Frente de Todos, with which the current president Alberto Fernández came to power, to be called Unión por la Patria. The decision was made by the leaders of the coalition movements in an attempt to reflect a unity within Peronism, which has been fragmented by the rupture between Alberto Fernández and his vice president and former president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

With the announcement by the latter that they would not be candidates in these elections, a power vacuum was left in the coalition. In that scenario, Sergio Massa and Juan Grabois found a space to seek the leadership of Unión por la Patria.

In the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections in August, the ruling coalition came in third place, with 27.28%. The victory was obtained by the far-right candidate Javier Milei, from La Libertad Avanza, who obtained 29.86%; while the right-wing Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change, came in second place with 28%.

Although his force came third, the results gave Massa the presidential candidacy of Peronism. Now, the 51-year-old politician is seeking the Presidency of Argentina for the second time. This time, being part of the movement and not as an opposition.

Although Massa does not completely convince the members of this coalition, especially Kirchnerism, due to his encounters and disagreements with this trend throughout his political career, today he is the lifeline that could keep the ruling party afloat.

In addition to Milei, Bullrich and Massa, the electoral ballot is completed by Myriam Bregman, from the Left Front and Workers Unity, and Juan Schiaretti, from Hacemos por Nuestro País.

The ‘super minister’

Sergio Massa, a lawyer by profession, is the current Minister of Economy in the Government of Alberto Fernández. After the surprising resignation of Martín Guzmán, he assumed the management of three portfolios in the economic and productive area – hence his name ‘super minister’ – with the challenge of organizing the finances and trying to control the economic catastrophe.

A year after taking office, the opposition harshly criticizes Massa for failing to direct the country’s complex economy, which faces rising inflation and poverty, as well as the lack of dollars in reserves due to a drought that hit the countryside. , the main export sector and which stopped receiving close to 20,000 million dollars.

The exchange and fiscal measures adopted by Massa, according to opposition candidates, are “patch” adjustments that fail to combat structural problems.

However, the minister has defended his management with Argentina’s entry into the block of emerging economies known as BRICS, as well as the agreement reached with China, which authorized a foreign exchange line for a total of 6.5 billion dollars of free access. in order to increase the depleted reserves.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández (l), greets the new Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, after taking the oath at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum, in Buenos Aires, on August 3, 2022. AFP – LUIS ROBAYO

In addition, Massa supported the position of Alberto Fernández, one of the main causes of the breakup of the president and the acting vice president, to continue with the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). While Cristina Fernández pressured the president to suspend debt payments, the president and Sergio Massa reached a technical agreement for the reformulation of the Extended Facilities agreement with Argentina and a disbursement of 7.5 billion dollars.

His closeness to the IMF could shed light on his economic management, if elected president.

A letter spread by the organization, after the agreement, indicated that “in a context of high inflation and growing pressures on the balance of payments, a new package of measures was agreed focused on strengthening reserves and reinforcing the fiscal order.” In addition, it notes that some measures “are being complemented by temporary increases in taxes on the purchase of certain goods and services in foreign currency in order to help compensate for the loss of export earnings due to the drought.”

Before taking over as ‘super minister’, he served as president of the Chamber of Deputies after winning a seat in the 2019 elections. Last year he had been ratified by all parties in the Chamber to continue as its president.

His political and public administration career dates back to 1999, when he won his first elections as a deputy of the province of Buenos Aires, for the Justicialist Party. Since then, he has flirted with the center-right, Peronism and Kirchnerism, a political swing that could take its toll on him in these elections.

The (mis)encounters with Kirchnerism

“First they hand over the economy to Massa and then they hand over politics to him,” political scientist Pablo Touzón told the EFE agency about the power that the ruling party has given to its now presidential candidate. This despite a conflictive relationship that has been going on for years. The trills between Cristina Fernández and Sergio Massa are still kept by the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Neither Macri nor Cristina. ARGENTINA is the message that we have to give at the polls on Sunday. #Vote1Country — Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa) August 10, 2017



He served in the Government of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) as director of the National Social Security Administration (Anses).

In 2008, he was linked for the first time, directly, with Cristina Fernández, who appointed him as Chief of Staff, after the resignation of Alberto Fernández. In 2011 he was elected, for the second time, as mayor of the municipality of Tigre and, since then, he began the break with Kirchnerism, which took shape in 2013 when he founded the Frente Renovador for the legislative elections of that year, in which he won. to the candidate of the then president Fernández.

Whose candidate is Deputy Costa? From Macri, from Massa, from Stolbitzer… I think the only one who was saved was Del Caño, from the PO… — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) September 26, 2015



His distance from Cristina Fernández translated into a presidential candidacy in 2015, with a resounding failure, which caused the fragmentation of Peronism and allowed the victory, in the second round, of Mauricio Macri.

For the 2017 legislative elections it seemed that there would be no turning back from their breakup, when at a political rally he exclaimed: “When back in 2013 they wanted to impose the ‘Eternal Cristina’ on us and we had the courage to stop it. If she appears again, we are going to stop her again.”

Argentina’s President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (left) speaks with her new chief of staff, Sergio Massa, during her inauguration ceremony at the Casa Rosada government palace on July 24, 2008 in Buenos Aires. Massa was appointed after former boss Alberto Fernández submitted his resignation on July 23. AFP – JUAN MABROMATA

Two years later, he returned to the ranks of Kirchnerism as a deputy, led by Alberto Fernández’s Frente de Todos, and became president of the Chamber of Deputies. Today, he is the candidate for the Presidency of this coalition and completes his formula with the current chief of staff, Agustín Rossi.