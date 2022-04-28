The corona pandemic has been raging in Germany since March 2020. Is there an end in sight? The FAZ event “Wissenschaft im Dialog” on Thursday with virologist Sandra Ciesek, which will be broadcast online, will deal with such questions.

Specialist: Corona expert Sandra Ciesek answers questions about the virus at Wissenschaft im Dialog, moderated by FAZ editor Sascha Zoske, on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. via live stream Image: Lucas Bäuml

VIt was two years ago that Germany experienced the first wave of the corona pandemic. Would you have thought then that the virus would still be affecting us to this extent two years later? Many questions are still unanswered. One thing is certain, the corona virus continues to determine the everyday life of people in Germany and abroad with stagnating vaccination rates.

Therefore we would like to take up the topic “Interim assessment of the corona pandemic: Can the virus be defeated?” in our series “Science in Dialogue”.

Join the live streaming on April 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Sandra Ciesek, Professor of Virology in Frankfurt, in conversation with FAZ editor Sascha Zoske. You can ask your questions in advance when registering or during the event in the chat.

Online event in live stream

Sandra Ciesek, Director of the Institute for Medical Virology at the Frankfurt University Hospital, is now one of the best-known corona explainers in Germany: The professor has received several awards for her educational work in podcasts and interviews, and her research, for example, on the omicron variant of SARS-CoV -2 contribute a lot to the fight against the virus. In the interview, Ciesek will take stock of the pandemic, talk about the effectiveness of vaccinations and medicines and say what can be learned from the experience with Covid-19 for future health crises.

