Indian firefighters on Thursday were fighting a fire that started three days ago in one of the large landfills in New Delhi, amid an extreme heat wave in the north of the country.

Meteorologists said the temperature in New Delhi could reach 46 degrees on Thursday. Authorities issued an alert and recommended that vulnerable people remain at home.

Four brigades of 30 firefighters were fighting the flames at a difficult-to-reach landfill, the capital’s fire chief said.

The megacity of more than 20 million inhabitants lacks modern infrastructure to treat the 12,000 tons of waste it produces daily.

Three fires were declared in less than a month at the capital’s biggest landfill, Ghazipur, a 65-meter mountain of rubbish.

