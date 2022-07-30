¡arnold schwarzenegger she’s partying! This July 30, the actor turns 75 years old and does so as one of the biggest figures in Hollywood. Although he could not star in “Robocop”, the image of him gained fame as the star of “Terminator”, one of his most iconic films, but it has not been the only one that has marked his career. The interpreter’s legacy is well known and his impact on the industry knows it very well. “Stranger things”.

If you are excited about the arrival of Noah Schnapp in Peru, you may want to review some of the chapters of the famous Netflix series, although this time you may have to pay a little more attention to the episodes, because a chapter of the fourth season includes an unexpected and tangible tribute to schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger gained fame in the 1980s and 1990s for starring in the “Terminator” franchise. Photo: Orion Pictures

In sight, but you didn’t see it

The fourth cycle of “Stranger Things” was divided into different parallel stories. One of them had Jim Hopper as the protagonist of intense action scenes in a Russian prison.

Of course, the battle-hardened officer enlisted the help of his friends at Hawkins, but he needed powerful weapons to fend off a demogorgon that was about to kill him. In that sense, one of the sequences showed him using a curious and giant sword to kill the monster.

David Harbor plays Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things.” Photo: Netflix

This almost historical artifact was the same one used by the popular terminator in one of his famous productions of 1982. This was confirmed David HarborHopper’s interpreter, in an interview with GQ magazine.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but the sword I took is the same one they used in ‘Conan the Barbarian’ . It is the sword that Schwarzenegger wields in the film”, revealed the artist excitedly.

This wasn’t the only reference the show has made about the former Mr. Olympia winner. To promote the series in 2017 (when it was just beginning with its great fury on networks), the official Twitter account of “Stranger Things” released a poster with Hopper, with which a wink was made to the film “The running man” 1987, starring Arnold.

“Stranger things” was promoted in 2017 with a poster alluding to “The running man”. Photo: Twitter capture