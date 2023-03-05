The passenger refused to give up his seat in the first class to the boss and received support on Reddit

The passenger of the plane moved to first class, leaving the boss in economy, and called her reaction to this act insane. He shared the situation on the forum Redditwhere he received support from subscribers.

The author of the publication said that he and his boss were returning home from a business conference. They were supposed to fly together in economy, but the man was upgraded to the first class of service for frequent flights with this airline.

He refused to give up his seat to the leader, which is why immediately after the flight he was faced with a serious conversation about “non-compliance with protocol.” The woman explained to the employee that she was senior and had to transfer to first class instead of him.

“I think this is absolute madness. The company paid for my seat, but it was my personal expenses on the card and private travel that allowed me to upgrade for free,” the author wrote.

In the comments, users suggested that the man contact the personnel department and tell about what had happened, however, according to him, the boss had previously “already taken revenge on those who complained about her.” Reddit users were outraged by the woman’s behavior, noting that “a decent person would not behave like that.”

Earlier, Reddit users supported the mother, who sent her son to the economy class of the plane. The woman paid for the first class for the nanny of her three children, and sent her teenage son to the economy, explaining that in recent years he had become too selfish.