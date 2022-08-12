Every car collector dreams of having a piece of racing history in their garage. Now there is a chance, thanks to whoever put one up for sale Benetton B191 which raced the F1 championship hosting two world champions on board. The then already three times world champion Nelson Piquet and the future seven-time champion Michael Schumacher they drove it in some Grands Prix.

The frame is of the remarkable ones: it is the B191-02essentially deployed for the first time by the team in Imola, third round of the championship. RM Sotheby’s therefore privately sells a car, complete in all its parts, which ran a good part of the 1991 Formula 1 championship, in which Benetton managed to do well.

After the first race with Nelson Piquet at the wheel, who ended up off the road at Tosa due to the wet asphalt, the car had an unlucky weekend in Monte Carlo and then finished in first place in Canada. Piquet managed to win thanks to the reliability of Benetton, taking advantage of the mechanical troubles of Nigel Mansell’s Williams. This is also the last victory in Formula 1 obtained by the Brazilian.

Following that triumph, Benetton fielded the car in subsequent GPs without too much success, and then gave it some breathing room. Until the arrival of Michael Schumacher. After his extraordinary Jordan debut at Spa, the German managed to drive the car during the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. In that first edition at Montmelò, Schumacher fought for a long time for important points, before spinning and finishing in sixth place. That was the car’s last useful result, before starting its post-retirement career as a show car.

The Benetton on sale today was purchased for the first time in 2016 and completely overhauled. It has only been driven for an hour since then. Obviously it is a car suitable for historical events; and it also has the advantage of being a relatively simple car to use, lacking traction control and active suspension as it is. Components that other teams had already fielded. It is assumed that the single-seater may be worth more than a million dollarsconsidering she is a grand prix winner and was driven by Michael Schumacher.

(images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)