In the 2021 World Cup, Haas offered photocopy performances: last place, zero points, and a Mick Schumacher significantly superior to teammate Nikita Mazepin. The Russian has often collected heavy gaps and during the year only slightly improved his performance (to be honest, worsening it was impossible). The son of art has instead centered the Q2 in Le Castellet and Istanbul, also approaching the performances of Williams in the final part of the season, even with a car abandoned to its fate since the beginning of the year.

Yet, according to # 47, in today’s Formula 1 the single driver can’t make a big difference. According to him, the greater balance between the cars compared to the previous generation is reflected in the results of the drivers and in the gaps between teammates. In support of his idea, the German gave this example, despite being aware that comparing different eras is always a slippery subject: “I think of 1997, when Jacques in Melbourne Villeneuve had given over a second and a half (+1.754, ed) to teammate Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who qualified second. If, on the other hand, we look at the gaps today, the cars in the back rows take about two or three seconds off pole position“, These are his words to Motorsport-Magazin.

“I hope the pilot can use this leveling to come out, but I wonder how. The budget cap should bring the teams closer but I believe that in the end a top team will always have the upper hand. The differences are less important today; everything has been perfected, the driver or the team can no longer make big differences“, He concluded.