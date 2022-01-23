The Colombian National Team suffered a new loss this Sunday to face the qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina, in the World Cup qualifying round.

This is the player Jéfferson Lerma, Bournemouth midfielder from England, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The FCF confirmed in a statement the absence of the player for the call of Colombia, which has already begun to meet in Barranquilla.

“The Colombian Football Federation informs that the player Jéfferson Lerma has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, because the midfielder tested positive for covid-19, according to what he told us. reported his club,” says the FCF.

He adds: “The coaching staff of the Colombian National Team wishes him a speedy recovery, hoping that as soon as possible he can return to his activities.”

Lerma, who could not play against Peru due to suspension, but against Argentina, joins the list of casualties that the team has.

The first were Duván Zapata and Juan Fernando Quintero, due to injuries. And on Saturday the absence of attacker Luis Fernando Muriel, from Atalanta, was confirmed.

It is said that Muriel was also infected with covid, although neither the club nor the FCF confirmed this.

The midfielder Víctor Cantillo was summoned by Muriel. Rueda’s decision on whether to replace Lerma is awaited.

