A family friend of Michael Schumacher would have taken pictures of the Formula 1 champion in 2016 after visiting him at the Gland villa on Lake Geneva with the intention of selling the images to newspapers in exchange for an amount close to one million euros .

For almost ten years the pilot has lived protected from the eyes of the world and surrounded by his family after the tragic skiing accident in Meribel which paralyzed him.

As reported by the The Sunthe offers made by the “photographer” were all rejected: the matter was ascertained by an investigation by the judges of Offenburg, in Germany, who however did not give any indication of the identity of the author of the images.

Schumacher’s family would have asked for maximum confidentiality on the investigation to avoid media hype around the affair. No one has had the opportunity to see those photos, there are many rumors circulating on the web: it is rumored that in the images the pilot is portrayed in his bed, lying down, nothing more.