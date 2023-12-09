German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his country’s continued support for Ukraine, despite the current budget crisis. In his speech before the Federal Conference of his Social Democratic Party, Schulz said in Berlin on Saturday that Germany will continue to help Ukraine with money and weapons.

The German Chancellor expressed his belief that his country should be able to resume aid, and perhaps provide something greater, indicating that he would make decisions “that will keep us in a position that allows us to continue doing this.”

Germany is currently the second largest supporter of Ukraine after the United States. Germany has supplied large quantities of weapons to Ukraine, including battle tanks, heavy artillery pieces, and air defense systems.