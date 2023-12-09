In the first 24 hours it immediately recorded a peak in the number of players online at the same time 200,000 users , which is an excellent result, especially if you think of an unpublished intellectual property. The quantity of players online at the same time is therefore very positive and seems to be still rather continuous, given that it is reaching this quota even on the second day.

After a highly successful beta test, The Finals was made available in the last few hours, during the night of The Game Awards 2023, practically with a “shadow drop”, or a surprise launch, which seems to have had an excellent effect.

The Finals was launched by surprise during the evening of The Game Awards, with a move that was evidently well received by the public, given the excellent numbers recorded on Steam . However, there were also various ones criticisms to which the developers have answered in these hours.

Many players but also various criticisms

The Finals, an image of the game

However, user ratings are “mixed“, proving a certain amount of criticism from players for this free-to-play shooter.

Looking at it in detail, however, the question is rather curious and the developers of Embark Studios have in fact responded to one of the most widespread criticisms in the first reviews.

It seems that many players complain about a certain “slowness” in the game which was not present in the beta. In fact, according to some there would have been a change in the game whereby the pace would be lowered, with movements more cumbersome than what was experienced in the beta.

At this point the developers responded, saying that it was strange given that it hadn’t been done no retouching to the game’s speed and movement system compared to the last beta. There are, however, some variations that may have led to this impression and which the team is working to resolve.

One of these is the FOV positioned by default at 71, which can give the impression of greater slowness. In addition to this, there may have been other minor variations contributing to these sensations. In fact, The Finals currently sits at 68% positive ratings from over 15,000 initial reviews.