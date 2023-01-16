Daily Star: The teacher supported the former student and paid a thousand euros for her erotic photo

A porn model and OnlyFans star from the Netherlands spoke about a school teacher who thought she was mediocre, and now became her subscriber and paid a thousand euros for her content. About how the teacher, who predicted failure to his former student, supported her, writes Daily Star.

22-year-old Vera Dijkmans started making money selling erotic photos and videos in 2020. According to the girl, in a few years she has gained a lot of subscribers, and she earns about 340 thousand euros per month. One day she decided to look at the list of her subscribers and to her surprise saw a familiar face among them.

Looking closely at the photo of the man, Dijkmans realized that one of her admirers was her high school teacher. “I was very surprised, because during my studies he did not distinguish me from other students. Moreover, we did not get along, and he always said that I would not achieve anything in life, ”said the model.

Dijkmans was embarrassed and surprised by the former teacher’s interest in her page. Instead of condemning the former student, the man sent her a thousand euros in gratitude for her content in lingerie and thus expressed support.

Earlier it was reported that the OnlyFans model boasted of her genes and offered to buy her eggs to give birth to children similar to her. “I have a good pedigree, medical tests and family history that I can share,” said the girl.