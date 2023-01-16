“At the bottom there is room” came with many novelties for this 2023. The characters continue to cause a sensation among viewers, who do not miss any chapter at 8:45 p.m. Just as there are some figures that have developed in the soap opera, there are also others that have stagnated. This is the case of Pepe and Tito, the minibus drivers who were in search of romance, but due to love disappointments, both have been left alone and with the hope of a radical change in their lives.

During an interview with “América espectaculos”, Laszlo Kovacs expressed how he feels about this new season of “Al fondo hay sitio” and made a surprising request to Gigio Aranda with his character: “As always, it’s also summer, the chelas always cool and let’s hope that they already settle down or, if not, that they can be achieved with Pepe”.