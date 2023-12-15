The weekly meeting of the Government Board approved this Friday the awarding of the contract to renew the air conditioning equipment in 21 social centers for the elderly in the municipality of Murcia. Divided into two lots, with a budget of 71,402 euros, this measure is taken to respond to the request of the boards of directors of these centers, explained the vice mayor and spokesperson for the municipal executive, Rebeca Pérez.

The first lot covers the centers of the northern area of ​​the municipality, such as San José Obrero, Guadalupe, Javalí Nuevo, Churra, Llano de Brujas, Cabezo de Torres, Monteagudo, El Puntal, La Ñora and La Flota. The second batch includes those from the southern area such as Torreagüera, Aljucer, Los Martínez del Puerto, Alquerías, Puebla de Soto, Ermita de Burgos, Santo Ángel, Gea y Truyols, San Ginés, La Murta and Los Dolores.

“In some cases the devices were unusable and in others if repairs were very expensive, so it was decided to install new systems,” said Pérez, who recalled that the municipality has 75 social centers that bring together a total of 32,000 users.

The Councilor for Districts and Territorial Structure, Marco Antonio Fernández, for his part, reported that the green light had also been given to the project, which will soon go out to tender, for the replacement of fiber cement roofs in 12 public schools in the municipality. The budget amounts to 1.4 million euros, financed by the Autonomous Community as it is responsible for this type of works, and the duration of the work is expected to last two months. The change will be implemented during the summer.

Fernández explained that in total 4,700 square meters of roof will be replaced and the new ones will improve the thermal insulation of the roofs. The works will be done at the CEIP Escultor Salzillo (San Ginés), Rafael Nicolás Raya (Sangonera la Verde), Virgen del Rosario (Monteagudo), Our Lady of Peace (Murcia), Infanta Elena (Beniaján), Virgen de la Vega (Cobatillas), Antonio Díaz (Los Garres), Antonio Díaz (Barrio San José-Los Garres), Francisco Salzillo (Los Ramos), Puente Doñana (La Albatalía), Cristo de la Expiración (Santa Cruz) and Barriomar 74 (Barriomar ).