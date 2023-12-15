The first chapter of the grand final of the Apertura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament took place in 'El Volcán' and left a tie between Tigres UANL and Club América with scores of Henry Martin via penalty and Ozziel Herreraso the match was left open and will be defined at the Azteca Stadium next Sunday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The first part of the match was not the best, but in the complementary part the game improved with several emotions including the two goals, thus, at the end of the match in the prey conference, the azulcrema coach André Jardine He was self-critical about his team's performance.
The Brazilian strategist assured that they did not take advantage of the opportunities they generated to score more goals, which is why they were not fine.
“In the end what matters in a game are the chances you have, even more so when you score. Normally in a match where the team generates the chances it generated, it scores two or three goals”
– André Jardine.
He assured that he hopes that his pupils will improve on Sunday when it comes to being in front of the goal and in the end he believes that the team handled well what the cats tried to provoke.
“We were not so good in the auction. Our team deserved better luck, Sunday will be the time to stick to what we proposed. The feeling I have is that we did a good job, the team interpreted Tigre's intentions well,” he noted.
André Jardine He was clear and assured that the Azteca Stadium fans will make them stronger in the second leg thanks to the energy they will give them.
“Azteca is going to be pulsating with great energy that is going to pass through our team. We are going to be stronger, we are certain that within Azteca we will be very, very, strong,” he stated.
