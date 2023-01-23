Schools | USU: OAJ proposes to increase the amount of basic education

Increasing the number of hours is justified as one way to narrow learning gaps. According to Murro, increasing the number of hours would strengthen students’ basic skills.

According to the professional association OAJ, the minimum amount of basic education should be increased by at least a few hours a week. Chairman of OAJ Katarina Murto tells about it in an interview with Uutissuomalaiken.

However, the interview does not take a position on which subjects the number of hours should be increased.

“However, increasing the number of hours would be one way to strengthen basic skills. We have quite a significant number of children or young people who do not have sufficient basic skills when they finish primary school,” Murto tells Uutissuomalai.

OAJ has estimated that adding one hour would cost 6–8 million euros.

The OAJ considers directing support to students who have difficulties in learning to be the most critical issue in order to correct learning differences and the drop in the level of education.