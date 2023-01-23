The long-awaited second episode of The Last of Us a HBO Max and, once again, the reactions of the fans and armchair critics of this series that brings to Live-Action one of the most beloved games of PlayStation.

This time we already saw the clickers much more closely, also a really sad moment and a lot of dialogues that seem like a kind of copy paste. It seems that the theme of adaptation is being taken to the extreme in the series of The Last of Us.

The first thing to admit is that we already have a better development from Bella Ramsay as Ellie, which is very good.. Pedro Pascal continues to do very well as Joel. He even feels his stress and his little desire to go ahead with the plan, because he feels that things are not going to end very well.

Source: HBO Max

The moments where it is most noticeable that there are liberties and narrative adjustments is in the explanation of how the cuardyceps works and how impossible it is to stop it. That slow and explanatory start can be tiring, but when you reach the conclusion, the stress is better understood, even that narrative detail favors the series over the game.

The landscapes, the recreation of the clickers (clickers for Latinos) is also remarkable. Although the effects are not those of a science fiction production, here the extreme care taken to show how the characters are seriously infected is noticeable.

We also recommend: The Last of Us: The HBO series will have a new original character

The community reacts to the second episode of The Last of Us

Just take a tour of Twitter to find the reactions of the fans to the second episode of The Last of Us. The common denominator is the one that is the best adaptation of all.

Users say that the tension of the second episode is key to making it so good. Even those who know the dialogues, get stressed with desire.

#TheLastOfUs Please brother this is CINEMA.

The tension handled in the chapter is immense. It amazes me how those of us who already know everything that is going to happen manage to make our hair stand on end once again and remain silent together with the characters *meme LIKE IN THE GAME* pic.twitter.com/xZY4B7ADON — JulianCanna⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliancanna) January 23, 2023

It has become customary to call the critic with a cigarette on him with a very clear quote from what we saw, perhaps exaggerating, but such emotion is understood when watching the second episode of the series.

And the scene with Tess… That broke our hearts.

There is no cure, and everyone peeled it…

As we mentioned, the theme of recreation in The Last of Us series is something to applaud.

What did you think of the second episode? Do not forget to leave us your comments.

Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.