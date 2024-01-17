“MSNBC” announces that it will not broadcast the former president’s speech live after his victory in Iowa so as not to broadcast “lies”

The North American TV station MSNBC chose not to broadcast former President Donald Trump's speech live on Monday night (Jan. 15, 2024), after his victory in the Republican Party primaries in the State of Iowa. According to the channel, the choice was made so that eventual “lies” were not aired.

“At this point in the evening, the likely winner of the Iowa caucuses has just started giving his victory speech”, said the anchor of MSNBC, Rachel Maddow. “Let's keep an eye on it as this happens. We will let you know if there is anything new in this speech, if there is anything noteworthy, anything substantive and important”, he added, without mentioning the name of the Republican candidate.

“It's not out of spite, it's not a decision we appreciate, it's a decision we revisit regularly. And honestly, honestly, it's not an easy decision”, said the presenter. “But there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting lies. This is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are live.”

Already the CNN interrupted the live broadcast of Trump's speech when the former president expressed regret that “an invasion of millions and millions of people who are entering” in the USA and promised “seal the border”.

At that moment, anchor Jake Tapper started to comment on the former president's victory in Iowa: “Donald Trump declares victory with historically strong performance in Iowa caucuses“, he said. “A relatively moderate speech so far. Even though here he is, right now, under my voice, you can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric”, he added.