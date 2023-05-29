School, the demographic decline has repercussions on institutions: worrying data

In Italy no more children and principals impact concern the schoolmore and more institutions are staying closinga figure that is continuously increasing due to the decreasing number of students. The data processed by Tuttoscuola – reports Repubblica – speak for themselves: in the last decade the doors of have been definitively barred 2,621 institutes. The 393,000 births in 2022, an all-time low in the history of the country within a demographic autumn that began in 2009, are the sign of the withering of the entire community and its first institution suffers the strongest and most visible impact. They are institutions, the abandoned ones, all of them of childhood and of primary: 1,756 realities destined for initial education (3-6 years) and 865 elementary (6-11 years).

On the one hand it certifies the collapseexacerbated in the pandemic season, of private schools: 1,445 locations. The issue could be settled with the impossibility for an ever-increasing number of families to honor the monthly fee. Closes, however, also the public. There are – continues Repubblica – 1,176 state nursery and primary school complexes that are no longer reopened due to lack of pupils. The question looks to the future. With this demographic step we can hypothesize another 1,200 schools to be closed. Following the estimates offered by the Ministry of Education and Merit itself, in ten years there will be students in the country just over six million against i 7.4 million in 2021: the contraction will take place at the rate of 120,000 fewer kids every year. The screening now involves middle and high schools, it’s only a matter of time.

