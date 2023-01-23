School food | The students were served raw fish sticks – Food service: “Let’s eat sushi too”

Sastamala Ruoka- ja Puhtauspalvelut Servi, which is responsible for school food, informed the students and guardians about their mistake in the evening of the same day.

Sastamalan at the largest middle school in Sylvää, raw fish sticks were served to students on Thursday. At the school’s second meal, which started at 10:50 a.m., some of the diners had been offered uncooked fish sticks.

Sastamala Ruoka- ja Puhtauspalvelut oy Servi, which is responsible for school food, informed guardians and students in Wilma about this on Thursday evening.

The representative of Servi’s service area Ritva Koivula said on Friday morning that the investigation of the incident was continued in the morning. According to him, it was not a very big batch of fish sticks in the end.

“More than normal casseroles had been baking in the oven. The fish sticks in the middle dish were not cooked enough.”

According to Koivula, information about the mistake only reached the staff in Servi’s kitchen on Thursday afternoon. During the meal, the students did not give feedback on the matter.

“Unfortunately, the information only came to us in the afternoon. It would be desirable to come and say something right away.”

Koivula can’t say exactly how many fish sticks were in the middle pan. However, it is not a large amount.

Koivula is not aware that the raw fish sticks have caused any harm to the diners.

Can such a thing be caused by eating raw fish sticks?

“There is no harm. Let’s eat sushi, too,” says Koivula.

Similar events are very rare in school catering.

“This has never happened before during Servi. There is really good food in Sylva. This was the sum of many coincidences, but there is no great drama involved.”