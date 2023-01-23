Providing Ukraine with dozens of Western tanks against the thousands Russia has does not solve the problem, but it does motivate the army. According to the Office of the President of Ukraine. He said it Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the German TV channel Ard. “Since the Russian army, which has a thousand tanks, is against us – he explained – no country solves the problem by deciding to give 10, 20, 50 tanks. They do one very important thing: they motivate our soldiers to fight for your values. Because they show that the whole world is with us”.

On the supply of tanks to Ukraine there are “different opinions” among the member states and “today we will talk about it”, declared the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy upon his arrival at the EWC in Brussels, Josep Borrelspecifying that during last week’s meeting in Ramstein “good results were achieved in terms of the number of weapons that European countries intend to supply to Ukraine”.

Sui Leopard 2 tanks meanwhile, from Poland to Ukraine arrives the green light from Germany, which will not oppose the sending. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it to the French broadcaster LCI yesterday, explaining that Berlin, the manufacturer of the tanks, will have to authorize the transfer of the vehicles from the acquiring country, namely Poland: “We have rules relating to the so-called controls on ‘end use. Weapons intended for combat can only be produced, transported and marketed with the authorization of the federal government”, explained the minister. The final decision rests with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Meanwhile the Morocco has sent Soviet-era battle tanks to Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian armed forces in their latest military bulletin, specifying that a week ago Morocco sent 20 tanks that had previously been upgraded to the Czech Republic. Morocco originally bought the tanks from Belarus and, according to media reports, the government in Rabat agreed to send the means during the Ramstein summit last November.