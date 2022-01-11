School, students occupy the high schools. Protests: “Everything is missing”

There school it left again, it was decided on government: nothing dad. But the first consequences of returning in the presence of the students they are dramatic. Between lack of staff, lack of masks And cold. Because in many classrooms the obligation to windows always open during the lessons to fight the advance of the omicron variant and an invitation for students to bring the blankets from home to cover up. Among the many defections – reads the Corriere della Sera – of teachers and janitors, ambushed anti vaccinists, quarantine inmates and children cautiously at home due to an apprehensive mother, it is not clear whether the system really is already collapsing: it is certain, however, that the students will have learned in these hours from their teachers the use and abuse of hyperbole. The principals advocate 200 thousand classes in distance learning in the seven days to come, the Gimbe foundation three million positives among adults and children. Many, from the Venetian governor Luca Zaia to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, certainly not pessimistic by nature or prejudice, are convinced that the reopened school will lead, as in France, to a violent outbreak of infections.

There are also – continues the Corriere – the occupations And strikes against the “disastrous return”. They have been chasing each other since Manzoni from Milan to the Student Union of Rome up to half a dozen Neapolitan high schools. Unlike fathers and grandparents, children chew very little ideology: they also show little trust in those over thirty, but with grace. “You do a lot of guesswork, instead you should listen to us a little more “, quietly reproaches Lucio, 15. And Margherita, next to him:” The economy cannot be stopped and the school can? Agree. But in dad the school does not form us and so we will screw up the economy of tomorrow. Have you thought about it? “.

