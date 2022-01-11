The province of Quebec, in Canada, seems to have discovered the ‘formula’ to convince people to take the first doses of the vaccine against Covid-19: from the moment the authorities began to demand the presentation of a vaccination passport to being able to enter government-run cannabis and liquor stores there was a rush to vaccination.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that consultations for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine had increased from 1,500 to more than 6,000 a day once the first restrictions were announced. As of January 18, citizens wishing to purchase liquor or marijuana at government-run stores will need to provide proof of vaccination.

“The message I am sending to unvaccinated people is that if they are not vaccinated, stay at home,” said Dubé, who assured that the policy’s objective is to limit contacts between unvaccinated people. “More than 505 of the people currently in intensive care have not been vaccinated,” Dubé said. “We want to protect them from themselves.”

Dubé assured that restrictions on liquor and cannabis stores are “just the beginning” and that Quebecers can expect similar restrictions on other non-essential businesses, including shopping centers. In Quebec, you can buy alcohol in supermarkets and convenience stores, but marijuana is only available in government-run stores.

