The return to school after the Christmas holidays remains scheduled for January 10, according to the government position. Some Regions, in no particular order, suggest postponing the reopening and resorting to Dad in the face of the wave of covid infections driven by the Omicron variant. While Lombardy is suspending the after-school activities of nursery schools and kindergartens, the governors – who meet today – are proposing new proposals to be submitted to the executive.

One week after the resumption of lessons, authoritative government sources assured Adnkronos that the executive’s orientation remains that of maintaining the date of January 10 for the return of students to the desks. And, despite the worsening of the epidemiological picture, the line would not have changed in the last few hours.

Different requests arrive from the Regions. Leading the way is Vincenzo De Luca. The president of Campania deems it necessary to postpone the return to class by 20-30 days. “In the current picture of the spread of the infection among the very young – the words of De Luca -, the simple postponement of the return to school seems to me a balanced and very useful measure. Taking 20-30 days of respite, would allow to cool the peak of contagion, which will probably have another push in January, and to develop, in these days, the largest possible vaccination campaign for the student population “. Stefano Bonaccini, governor of Emilia Romagna, say clearly: “I disagree” when talking about De Luca’s idea. “The government must make a proposal to the country rather than wait for a proposal from the Regions,” he adds to In Onda.

From Tuscany, the governor Eugenio Giani underlines the “reasonableness in the words of those who support the need for a postponement” of the reopening but points out that the school theme is national in scope. “* I have always been against dad and have always looked for school in person, but if this is the epidemiological situation, it is reasonable for the government to decide on a postponement of one or two weeks,” he says.

“Heart and reason collide. The last thing I want to close is the schools”, says the president of Sicily, Nello Musumeci. “The hope is that infections can be lowered and further restrictive measures can be avoided – the Sicilian governor said to TgCom24 – we have no difficulty in starting again on January 10, we will do it only if the line of infections falls”. “Prime Minister Draghi’s statement” to say that he would never return to dad was imprudent. “But it is not the only recklessness said by the government – he says – many times it has had to back down”.

The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, limits himself to anticipating that a “proposal on the duration of quarantines and who will have to quarantine with respect to the vaccination situation” will be discussed.

The hypotheses on the ground are different. The Regions would be thinking above all on a possible distinction between the different schools, childhood, primary and secondary, and on different thresholds relating to the number of cases that would trigger a quarantine for the entire class. Numbers that would be contained in the kindergarten, to grow up to a minimum number of 3-5 cases for middle and high schools.