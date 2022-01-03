A vaccine in the form of a patch against Covid-19. It will be tested from 10 January at Unisanté in Lausanne in Switzerland on 26 healthy volunteers who will be followed for six months.

“The goal is to develop a cellular response against several SARS-CoV-2 proteins in order to provide longer lasting and wider protection against variants“Alix Miauton, head of the clinic at the Polyclinic Tropical Medicine, Travel and vaccinations in Unisanté, explains to the website of the Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.” This is a complementary vaccine to other existing vaccines, which are effective. It is not intended to replace them, “stresses the coordinating physician of this phase 1 clinical trial to which she was commissioned by the British biotechnology company Emergex Vaccines.” The goal is to determine if the vaccine is safe, “he explains.

The vaccine, which does not use messenger RNA, will be administered to the volunteers, using micro-needles less than a millimeter deep, because at this stage it is not yet a patch.

The first results will be available later this summer, probably in June. If the clinical trials of phase 1, then, 2 and 3 give satisfactory results, the vaccine in the form of a patch will be available no earlier than 2025.