“We opened the gate by force, the guardians of the Ferrari (neighboring school – ed) who had made themselves available to let out the underage students claimed by their parents, now we don’t need them anymore”. One of the students of the Argan high school in Rome, occupied since last Monday, said this to Adnkronos, recalling: “Now there are about thirty people left. The principal had locked us with a padlock, with no usable way out. He refused the dialogue with us “.

“Only thanks to OSA (Student Occupation of Alternative – ed) did we have food and blankets with which to warm up, the school was in fact without electricity and with the heaters turned off – intervenes a last year student – I was able to go out this morning through one of the guardians “.

We read on Instagram: “The occupation continues against sheriff principals and a government that kidnaps them rather than solving the problems of the students.” Along the list of reasons for the occupation: “Impossible hours due to the double band, mice in the plant, poorly functioning radiators, chicken coop classes, infiltrations, recreations that are too short, stucco falling from the ceiling, exposed cables, broken bathrooms …. “