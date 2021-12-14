The attack, with explosive devices, took place at the Camilo Daza airport, which suspended its activity until further notice. President Iván Duque condemned the attack, while Defense Minister Diego Molano linked it to the FARC and ELN dissidents.

Three people lost their lives in an attack with explosives at the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta, a Colombian city on the border with Venezuela. Two were police officers, while the third was a civilian who, according to preliminary findings, could be linked to the attack.

The first detonation occurred around 5:25 in the morning, when a man carrying the explosive charge jumped the fence that protects the perimeter of the airport and caused it to be activated.

The second took place at 6:50 am, when the anti-explosivists of the Police David Reyes and William Bareño found a second device, which exploded despite having taken “all security measures,” according to Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga, chief in charge of the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta.

The shock wave from the detonation damaged homes near the airport, which were immediately evicted.

Duque condemned the attack in Cúcuta

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, spoke on Twitter to condemn the attack and offer his condolences to the families of Reyes and Bareño, who had been nominated for the Colombian Police Heroism award “for their tireless work to liberate from antipersonnel mines to Norte de Santander “, the department of which Cúcuta is the capital.

For his part, the Defense Minister, Diego Molano, published a video on the same social network in which he linked the attack with the ELN guerrilla and the dissident armed groups of the extinct FARC guerrilla.

Molano pledged to “continue on the offensive with these criminal groups such as the FARC and ELN dissidents, who always seek to activate terrorist actions at the border that they plan and finance from Venezuela, and operate and develop in Colombia.”

In addition, the Defense Minister announced that a “special reward” will be offered to anyone who provides information on those responsible and offered his support to the authorities of Cúcuta and Norte de Santander to regain “tranquility there around the Camilo Daza airport.”

We regret the death of mayors David Reyes and William Bareño, prominent in demining work in Catatumbo, who died in the atrocious terrorist attack today in Cúcuta. They are heroes of the Homeland who gave their lives to protect that of Colombians.



The direction of Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia issued a statement announcing the “suspension of operations in that air terminal” and invited passengers with pending flights to keep in touch with the airlines to find out about the rescheduling.

Cúcuta, a focus of violence between Colombia and Venezuela

This Tuesday is the third violent act that has occurred in Cúcuta in the last six months. Last June 15, 36 people were injured as a result of the explosion of a car at the headquarters of the Army’s Thirtieth Brigade.

A few days later, on June 25, a helicopter carrying Duque along with Molano and other authorities received a barrage of shots just as it was preparing to land at the Camilo Daza airport.

The Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta, a Colombian city on the border with Venezuela, was closed on December 14, 2021 due to the attack it suffered. © Reuters

The Colombian government blamed FARC dissident groups for both attacks and captured Aurelio Suárez, alias “Aurelio,” in November, who was blamed for the intellectual authorship of the attack on the helicopter. However, peasant organizations in the region deny that the detainee was linked to the attack.

In October, a strong military unit of 14,000 troops was created to try to control the growing illegal activity on the border, where as of November 16 Colombian soldiers had died in 30 attacks, and 19 members of irregular armed groups, this year alone.

The Norte de Santander region continues to be mired in armed conflict, fueled by drug trafficking and armed groups fighting for the territory. In addition, the control of the border crossing to Venezuela and the presence of these groups in the neighboring territory particularly heat up the border area between the two countries, confronted by the rhetoric of their authorities.

