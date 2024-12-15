The Department of Education of the Government of Canary Islands has announced the suspension of school activity this Monday on the islands of El Hierro and La Gomera, as well as in some municipalities of Tenerife due to the maximum wind alert that affect these islands.

In Tenerife, classes have been suspended in the municipalities of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Tegueste, Tacoronte, Candelaria and El Rosario, but it is not ruled out that it will expand in the next few hours to other areas of the island.

The incidents caused in the Canary Islands by the strong winds derived from the Atlantic storm Dorothea have intensified in the last hours in the Canary Islands, although without personal injuries, as reported by sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center.

Falls of trees and telephone poles, landslides and closure of some roads are the most common damages until noon this Sunday.

The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and the north and west of Tenerife remain on high alert due to the strong gusts that have exceeded the 100 kilometers per hour. There have also been some incidents at the Tenerife North airport, with flights diverted to Tenerife South.

In El Hierro there have been power outages and the HI-1 highway remains closed, as well as the Llanía path. In the municipality of Frontera, the solar panels of a home have blown up.

In La Palma the wall of a greenhouse has fallen and there are cuts on the LP-109 and LP-213 roads. In addition, a helicopter from the Government of the Canary Islands has rescued the skipper of a boat individual who was adrift and was treated for hypothermia.

In La Gomera, the fall of a palm tree in Vallehermoso and Christmas trees in Valle Gran Rey has been recorded. Incidents have been reported in Tenerife due to falling treesbranches or posts in Santiago del Teide, Adeje, Tacoronte, Puerto de la Cruz, Los Realejos, La Orotava, La Victoria, Guía de Isora, La Matanza and El Sauzal.

The Government of the Canary Islands maintains maximum alert for winds in the north and west of Tenerife, El Hierro and La Gomera, alert in the rest of Tenerife and La Palma. The rest of the islands are in pre-alert. At the same time, there is an alert for coastal phenomena on all the islands, while the alert for forest fires in Gran Canaria has been lowered to pre-alert.