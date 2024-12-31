The Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales, made this Tuesday, on the occasion of the end of the year, an appeal to the Basques to “take charge of your future“and to advance in self-government that provides Euskadi with “greater political capacities.” In addition, he has also warned young people not to be carried away by extremism.

Pradales made his first end-of-year message as Lehendakari at the Ajuria Enea Palace, in Vitoria-Gasteiz, with important symbols, in front of the desk of the first Lehendakari José Antonio Agirre, after recover the old headquarters last week in Paris of the Basque Government in exile.

The Basque leader began his speech by stating that it is an honor for him to address the people, just as those who preceded him in office did this Christmas season. He has addressed young people to advise them to live youth and every experience “in their own way.” “At the end of the day, that is exactly what we did at your age. Now, your freedom should not be at odds with your responsibility,” he asserted.

“I ask you to be patient”

The Lehendakari recalled that José Antonio Agirre, in post-war exile, stated in the ‘Gabon’ message of 1947 that “youth is tomorrow and the hopes of the people rest on it.” “They must feel intense concern for the future of our people, our entire tradition of freedom, our democratic practice, threatens to weaken if it does not resonate among the youth.

For this reason, it has alerted them that this is what is “at stake” in these days of growing anti-Europeanism, demagoguery and extremism.” “This is what you have, we have, at stake in these times in which the waves of intransigence and authoritarianism grow, hitting the retaining walls built over decades” , he has indicated.

As he has warned, “freedom, democracy, the future are not insured“. “And, as the older people at home taught us, any alternative is worse, much worse. I know that some of you have difficulties finding a good job or becoming independent. I know that some of you view the future with concern and pessimism. I understand it,” he noted.

However, he has asked them to “don’t buy manipulated stories nor magic solutions.” “Do not let yourself be fooled by populist messages that do not tell the truth. Complex problems, which we have, cannot be solved with simple answers. Nor overnight. That’s why I ask you to be patienthope and confidence in Euskadi. Also in yourselves. The Basque people have always known how to adapt to circumstances. And we will do it again, I have no doubt,” he emphasized.





In this sense, he has shown his confidence in the strength of Basque society and its youth. “Have no doubt: Euskadi is our best future. That is why I encourage you to dream of a future without limits; to walk together the path towards a Euskadi Berria (New Euskadi) that is prosperous, open, fair, safe and free. Your Euskadi, the Euskadi that you deserve. The Basque Country that offers you opportunities to develop your life projects”, he stated.

Prospects for self-government

The Lehendakari has assured that the Basques believe in the past and also in the future, “in an equitable and balanced distribution between older and younger people.” “We believe in a Euskadi that works and strives daily; a Euskadi that advances in its self-government, aware that it is the key to our well-being; a self-government that provides us with greater political capabilities to make decisions in our country that directly affect us, thus improving our quality of life,” he highlighted.

In his opinion, “a mature Euskadi that, with its successes and mistakes, takes the reins of its future.” It is, as he pointed out, “a Euskadi in a Europe that advances in a complicated international context, of uncertaintyYes, but with opportunities” that must be taken advantage of.

“And, above all, we believe in a happy Euskadiwhere people can enjoy and smile, with family, with their friends, with co-workers or with whomever they want. All of this is what we are going to work for next year, giving our best. I count on your commitment and also on your help. I believe in our people, I believe in the future of Euskadi. With hope and confidence, I wish you the best for 2025“Zorionak eta Urte berri on!” he stated.





Collective gratitude

Pradales wanted to thank, “from the bottom of my heartthe commitment of those who do not celebrate the holidays until later.” This is how he alluded to the “health personnel of Osakidetza, to ertzainas who ensure the safety of the Basques, to those who clean the streets, to the firefighters who are prepared for any emergency, to those who care for and assist the elderly and dependents, and to the rest of the professionals who provide public services in Euskadi these days and nights”.

Nor has he forgotten those who work in the hospitality industry, the taxi drivers, delivery people, bakers, fruit sellers, cashiers, journalists and other people who work in the private sector “and who today, due to their responsibilities, they are in their positions making it possible for Euskadi to continue moving forward”.

As he stressed, his memory “is also with us today.” all the people who are suffering: the most vulnerable, the too often invisible, the people who feel alone, who are not well, or those who have just arrived in our country in search of a better life.

“I know that this Christmas is not what you dreamed of one day. I wish and hope that, with the new year, the next ones will be. I truly wish it. I wish Health, Happiness and Prosperity for all Basques. And, of course, I hope that in 2025 we will fulfill all these goals that may seem minor, but that help us feel better: like quitting smoking, playing sports or spending more time with the people we care about. I really hope you do all that and much more,” he added.