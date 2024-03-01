Rai claims that the news broadcast by the satirical news program is false and will therefore be taken into consideration for legal action.

We couldn't expect it, but the shoes of John Travolta have returned to the center of media attention. And what other episode could bring the case of the alleged “hidden advertising” of the shoes worn by John Travolta on Rai's Sanremo show to the headlines? He thought about it Strip the News.

At the center of a new controversy there are, therefore, Rai And Mediaset, with Viale Mazzini threatening to take legal action against the lies of the prime time program. What had happened?

Rai, through a official communication on his channels, explains that during the episode of Strip the News on February 27, it was claimed that John Travolta would attend Festival rehearsals in the afternoon wearing the clothes and accessories from his evening performance. Yes, precisely the apparition which then saw the performance, among other dance moments, of the Qua Qua Dance with Amadeus and Fiorello. On that evening the shoes of the American actor had ended up at the center of a sensational case of hidden advertising.

Rai he claims that this news spread by the satirical news program is false and will therefore be taken into consideration for act legally. The satirical news program, in fact, claims that Rai was aware of Travolta's clothing before the live broadcast. The deputy director of Prime Time Rai, Federica Lentini, had instead declared in a press conference that Travolta had arrived “at the last moment” and no one had noticed his shoes, with a sponsor that was “not even too recognisable”, it was said.

The actor's shoes were not from a well-known brand, but the bomb had already exploded in Sanremo. At that point, there was an alleged hidden advertisement for the sneakers worn on stage of Ariston.

In the video of Strip, the correspondent Alessio Giannone, also called Pinuccio, mentions a “video from a local Venetian broadcaster, in which there is an interview with a hairdresser who worked at the Ariston” and who “talks about John Travolta at the rehearsals”. If they have rehearsed, claims the Mediaset correspondent, Travolta will have arrived at least in the afternoon. The satirical newscast also shows a frame from the report that appears to show Travolta with the same clothes as the evening of the festival.

An amateur video, presented by Striscia, would also document Travolta's arrival at Ariston. “It's obviously daytime outside so it will be half past four or five. And of course he is always dressed like this,” says Giannone. Pinuccio and Striscia's suspicion is that “someone at Rai knew about this hidden advertising”. Rai, however, denies the charges and ensures that the news is completely false. We are sure that the matter will end up in court.