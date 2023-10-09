The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received this Monday, October 9, in the city of Hamburg (north), the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on the eve of a meeting of their two governments that seeks to improve Franco-German cooperation on issues that go beyond current affairs.

The two leaders stressed their solidarity with Israel in a brief appearance to the press during a visit to an Airbus facility where the A320 model is produced.

Scholz called the attack on Israel, which he described as the “only democracy in the Middle East,” “terrible and barbaric.” and recalled that Israel’s security is a “reason of state” for Germany.

“Terror will not win, hatred will not win, violence will not triumph. Israel will defend and protect its citizens,” said the chancellor.

Both he and Macron indicated that tonight they will speak by videoconference with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in order to coordinate their positions.

“We all agree that a conflagration should not occur in the region. That is why no one should fuel terror in this situation,” the chancellor said.

Regarding the Franco-Aelaman summit, Scholz stressed that it will be held in the spirit of “special trust” existing between both countries, and mentioned “the maintenance of social cohesion in times of change” as well as “the impact of technological advances such as artificial intelligence” among the topics that will be addressed.

Macron, for his part, added climate change, the war in Ukraine and current geopolitical tensions, as well as the challenges facing the industry in France and

Europe to the topics on the agenda.

He pointed out that tomorrow’s meeting constitutes a new informal format that will complement the Franco-German Councils of Ministers and stressed that “concerted action” is needed to “act together and make common decisions.”

From the meeting between both Governments, “proposals” will emerge on possible strategies to launch in the coming months processes “necessary to find answers,” he stated.

At the end of tomorrow’s meeting, Macron and Scholz will appear at a press conference at 11:15 local time (09:15 GMT).

EFE

