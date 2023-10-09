The Gabonese striker of French origin from Los Angeles Football Club, Denis Bouanga, is in the sights of Tigres UANL as reinforcement for the Clausura 2024 tournament within the Liga MX. The cats continue with their sights set on continuing to strengthen their squad and consolidate it as one of the best in Mexican soccer.
According to information from the journalist TNT Sports, Omar Zeronthe San Nicolás de los Garza team has its sights on Bouanga. A footballer who is currently in Major League Soccer, being one of the best attackers in the league.
“This tournament is not over yet and Tigres is already planning what will be next season. I have learned that they are carrying out sports intelligence focused on Denis Bouanga, the LAFC striker, it is a goal to bring him to San Nicolás, the novel begins,” he indicated. the journalist on his social networks.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He is a 28-year-old forward who has Gabon nationality of French origin. And currently he belongs to the champion of the 2022 MLS season, Los Angeles FC.
Bouanga He began his career in France playing for FC Le Mans. Most of his career has been spent in French football with a good number of teams; AS Mulsanne, FC Lorient, Strasbourg, Tours FC, Nîmes and St-Étienne.
He has a contract with the Angelenos until December 2025 and his letter would be valued at a figure of 8.4 million dollarsin accordance with Transfermarkt.
On the other hand, Denis Bouanga He has represented the Gabon national team on 37 occasions, with which he has managed to score seven goals so far.
#reinforcement #Tigres #UANL #MLS