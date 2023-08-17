The Chancellor is sticking to his position. An industrial electricity price supported by state aid would be economically wrong and fiscally unsound, says Olaf Scholz to entrepreneurs in Düsseldorf.

Bundescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) has confirmed his rejection of a subsidized industrial electricity price. “We cannot afford a permanent subsidy of electricity prices with the watering can and will therefore not give it either,” he said on Wednesday evening in a speech at the NRW Entrepreneurs’ Day in Düsseldorf. “That would be economically wrong, fiscally unsound and would certainly also create the wrong incentives.”

The chancellor had expressed skepticism about this in the past. It is more important to get electricity prices down permanently, he said a few days ago in the ZDF “summer interview”. The federal government is therefore taking care of the accelerated expansion of renewable energies and the power grids. The FDP is also skeptical about such a project.

According to Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), a reduced industrial electricity price should apply for a limited period of time to companies that produce particularly energy-intensively and are heavily exposed to international competition. Unlike Scholz, the project is supported by SPD leader Saskia Esken, among others.